DSWD DROMIC Report #12 on Tropical Storm “Paeng” as of 31 October 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

Issued on 31 October 2022 at 5 AM, TROPICAL STORM “PAENG” IS NOW MOVING TOWARDS THE NORTHWESTERN LIMIT OF THE PHILIPPINE AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (PAR).

Hazards affecting Land Areas

Heavy Rainfall:

This afternoon through tomorrow early morning: Moderate to heavy rains remains possible over Batanes, Zambales, and Bataan. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains still possible over Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cavite, Batangas, the southern portion of Quezon, Western Visayas, Babuyan Islands, MIMAROPA, and the rest of Central Luzon.

Under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazard as identified in hazard maps and in localities with significant antecedent rainfall.

Severe Winds:

Areas under Wind Signal No.1 may continue to experience strong winds (strong breeze to near gale strength).

Hazards affecting Coastal Waters

Under the influence of the surge of the Northeast Monsoon and PAENG, a marine gale warning remains in effect over most seaboards of Luzon. For more information, refer to Gale Warning #17 issued at 5:00 PM today.

PAENG may also bring moderate to rough seas (1.5 to 3.0 m) over the western seaboard of Visayas. These conditions may be risky for those using small seacrafts. Mariners are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea and, if possible, avoid navigating in these conditions.

Track and Intensity Outlook

PAENG exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility at 12:10 PM today. This tropical cyclone is forecast to track northward in the next 12 hours before gradually turning northwestward to west northwestward towards southern China. This tropical cyclone is forecast to reach typhoon category tonight or tomorrow early morning. After reaching its peak intensity, a weakening trend is expected by Wednesday.

The center of Severe Tropical Storm “PAENG” was estimated based on all available data at 400 km West of Sinait, Ilocos Sur (OUTSIDE PAR) (17.6°N, 116.7°E) moving North Northwestward at 15 km/h with a maximum sustained winds of 110 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 135 km/h.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 748,799 families or 3,090,207 persons are affected in 7,492 barangays in Regions NCR, CAR, I, II, III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, VI, VII, VIII, IX, X, XI, XII, Caraga, and BARMM (see Table 1).