DSWD DROMIC Report #12 on Taal Volcano Eruption as of 09 April 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 26 March 2022 at 8AM, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) has raised Alert Level 3 over Taal Volcano after the phreatomagmatic eruption of the Main Crater at 7:22 AM to 8:59 AM on 26 March 2022, two (2) subsequent phreatomagmatic events at 4:34 AM and 5:04 AM on 27 March 2022 have been recorded by the Taal Volcano Network or TVN based on seismic records and visual cameras. Communities around the Taal Lake shores are advised to remain vigilant, take precautionary measures against possible airborne ash and vog and calmly prepare for possible evacuation should unrest intensify.

Source: Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS)

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

There are 3,390 families or 11,594 persons affected by the Taal Volcano eruption in 22 Barangays in CALABARZON (see Table 1).