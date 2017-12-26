DSWD DROMIC Report #12 on Severe Tropical Storm "VINTA" (TEMBIN) as of 26 December 2017, 3PM
Situation Overview
On 22 December 2017, the monitored Low Pressure Area east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur has developed into a Severe Tropical Storm and was named “Vinta” (international name: Tembin). It exited Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on 24 December 2017.
Status of Affected Families / Persons
119,132 families or 557,148 persons are affected in 1,041 barangays in Regions MIMAROPA, VII, IX, X, XI, XII, ARMM and CARAGA (see Table 1; details in Annex A).
Status of IDPs Inside Evacuation Centers
A total of 20,006 families or 94,142 persons are currently staying inside 245 evacuation centers in Regions MIMAROPA, IX, X, XI, XII, CARAGA and ARMM (see Table 2; details in Annex B).
Status of IDPs Outside Evacuation Centers
A total of 5,823 families or 28,792 persons are currently staying with families / friends in Regions IX, X, XI, XII and CARAGA (see Table 3).