DSWD DROMIC Report #12 on the Effects of Southwest Monsoon enhanced by STS “Maring” as of 23 October 2021, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 12 October 2021 at 11 AM, it was forecasted that the Southwest Monsoon enhanced by Severe Tropical Storm “MARING” would bring moderate to heavy rains over Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan. Meanwhile, light to moderate with at times heavy rains would prevail over Metro Manila, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, Antique, Aklan, Negros Occidental, and the rest of MIMAROPA. Under these conditions, flash flooding and rain-induced landslides were possible especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards as identified in hazard maps.

On 13 October 2021 at 5 AM, the Southwest Monsoon enhanced by Severe Tropical Storm (STS) “Maring” would possibly bring monsoon rains over Bataan, Zambales, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan within the next 24 hours.

Issued on 14 October 2021 at 4 PM, Intertropical Convergence Zone (ICTZ) affecting Luzon and Visayas.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Weather Advisory

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 7,813 families or 34,296 persons were affected by the Southwest Monsoon enhanced by STS “Maring” in 99 barangays in Regions VI and MIMAROPA (see Table 1).