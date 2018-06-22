DSWD DROMIC Report #12 on the Effects of Southwest Monsoon as of 20 June 2018, 6PM
SITUATION OVERVIEW
At 3:00 PM today, the Low Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated based on all available data at 490 km Northeast of Virac, Catanduanes (16.9 N, 127.2 E). Southwest Monsoon affecting the western section of Northern Luzon. Source: PAGASA Weather Forecast
Status of Affected Families / Persons: 3,558 families or 13,307 persons were affected by the Southwest Monsoon in 29 barangays in Regions I, III and CAR (see Table 1).
Status of Displaced Families / Persons
Inside Evacuation Centers: 23 families or 97 persons are currently staying in 2 evacuation centers in Pampanga and Zambales (see Table 2).
Outside Evacuation Centers: 30 families or 121 persons are currently staying with relatives or friends (see Table 3).