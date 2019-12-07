07 Dec 2019

DSWD DROMIC Report #11 on Typhoon "TISOY" as of 06 December 2019, 6PM

from Government of the Philippines
Situation Overview

"TISOY" WEAKENS INTO A TROPICAL DEPRESSION AND IS NOW OUTSIDE THE PHILIPPINE AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY.

  • "TISOY" exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility and weakened into a Tropical Depression at 8:00 AM yesterday (05 Dec).

  • Heavy rainfall outlook for today: Tropical Depression TISOY is no longer directly affecting the country. However, heavy rains may still be experienced over most of Batanes, Cagayan, and Apayao due to the combined effects of the surge of Northeast Monsoon and the Tail-End of a Cold Front. This rainfall may trigger flooding and landslides in highly susceptible areas. For more information, please see the Weather Advisory #3 on the Northeast Monsoon and Tail-End of a Cold Front issued at 11:00 AM today.

  • Sea travel is risky, especially for small seacrafts, over the seaboards of Northern and Central Luzon, and the eastern and western seaboards of Southern Luzon due to rough seas.

  • Gusty conditions associated with the Northeast Monsoon may also be experienced in the northern portions of Northern Luzon, especially in the coastal and mountainous areas.

At 10:00 AM yesterday (05 Dec), the center of Tropical Depression "TISOY" was estimated based on all available data at 705 km West Northwest of Coron, Palawan (OUTSIDE PAR) (14.2 °N, 114.1 °E)

Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin

