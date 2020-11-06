DSWD DROMIC Report #11 on Typhoon “Rolly” as of 05 November 2020, 6AM

Situation Overview

On 29 October 2020, Typhoon “ROLLY” entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). TY “ROLLY” intensified into a Super Typhoon and made its first landfall over Bato, Catanduanes, second landfall on Tiwi, Albay, and third landfall on Lobo, Batangas on 01 November 2020. At 8PM on 03 November 2020 “ROLLY” exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 301,487 families or 1,170,731 persons were affected in 4,202 Barangays in Regions NCR, II, III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, VIII, and CAR

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

There are 34,709 families or 138,244 persons taking temporary shelter in 1,277 evacuation centers in Regions NCR, III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA and V

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

There are 12,542 families or 47,601 persons currently staying with their relatives and/or friends in Regions III, CALABARZON, V, and CAR

III. Damaged Houses

There are 40,974 damaged houses; of which, 11,032 are totally damaged and 29,942 are partially damaged