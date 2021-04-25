DSWD DROMIC Report #11 on Typhoon “Bising” as of 24 April 2021, 6PM

Situation Overview

Issued at 11:00 AM, 24 April 2021, "BISING" CONTINUES TO WEAKEN WHILE MOVING EAST-SOUTHEASTWARD OVER THE PHILIPPINE SEA.

Tropical cyclone winds of at least strong breeze to near gale in strength extend outward up to 500 km from the center of the severe tropical storm.

Hazards affecting coastal waters

In the next 24 hours, under the influence of Severe Tropical Storm BISING”, moderate to rough seas will be experienced over the northern and eastern seaboards of Northern Luzon (1.5 to 3.5 m). Mariners of small seacrafts are advised not to venture out over these waters. Inexperienced mariners of these vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Track and Intensity Outlook:

“BISING” is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility tomorrow (25 April) morning. Further weakening is expected throughout the forecast period due to unfavorable atmospheric and oceanic conditions.

At 10:00 AM today, the center of Severe Tropical Storm "BISING" was estimated based on all available data at 1,005 km East Northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon (22.9 °N, 131.3 °E )

Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin