DSWD DROMIC Report #11 on Tropical Storm “Paeng” as of 31 October 2022, 6AM

I. Situation Overview

Issued on 31 October 2022 at 5 AM, TROPICAL STORM “PAENG” IS NOW MOVING TOWARDS THE NORTHWESTERN LIMIT OF THE PHILIPPINE AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (PAR).

Hazards affecting Land Areas

Heavy Rainfall:

● Through this morning: Moderate to heavy rains remains possible over Batanes, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains still possible over Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, Western Visayas, Babuyan Islands, the rest of Central Luzon and MIMAROPA.

● Except in areas with significant antecedent rainfall or those still experiencing persistent heavy rainfall, flooding and rain-induced landslides are likely to slowly subside.

Severe Winds:

● Areas under Wind Signal No.1 may continue to experience strong winds (strong breeze to near gale strength).

Hazards affecting Coastal Waters

● Under the influence of the surge of the Northeast Monsoon and PAENG, a marine gale warning remains in effect over most seaboards of Luzon. For more information, refer to Gale Warning #16 issued at 5:00 AM today.

● PAENG may also bring moderate to rough seas (1.5 to 3.0 m) over the western seaboard of Visayas. These conditions may be risky for those using small seacrafts. Mariners are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea and, if possible, avoid navigating in these conditions.

Track and Intensity Outlook

● PAENG is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility this afternoon or evening. Re-intensification into a severe tropical storm category remains likely within 12 to 24 hours. However, a weakening trend is expected by late Wednesday or on Thursday.

The center of Tropical Storm “PAENG” was estimated based on all available data at 340 km West of Dagupan City, Pangasinan (16.4 °N, 117.2 °E) moving West Northwestward at 10 km/h with maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 105 km/h.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin