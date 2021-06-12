DSWD DROMIC Report #11 on Tropical Storm “Dante” as of 11 June 2021, 6PM

Situation Overview

On 30 May 2021 at around 3:00 PM, the center of Tropical Depression "Dante" was estimated based on all available data at 835 km East of Mindanao (6.4°N, 132.7°E). On the same date, “Dante” intensified into a Tropical Storm while moving northwestward over the Philippine sea. On 01 June 2021 at around 8:30 PM, “Dante” made its first landfall in Sulat, Eastern Samar. On 02 June 2021, it made another landfall in Cataingan, Masbate at 1:00 AM, third in Balud, Masbate at 3:30 AM, fourth landfall over Romblon, Romblon, fifth landfall over San Agustin, Romblon at 8:50 AM, sixth landfall over Pola, Oriental Mindoro at 2:00 PM, seventh landfall in Tingloy, Batangas at 7:20 PM and lastly, “Dante” made its eighth landfall in Calatagan, Batangas at 8:00 PM. On 04 June 2021, Tropical Storm “Dante” left Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and decelerated while moving north northeastward towards southern Taiwan. However, on the same day, Tropical Storm “Dante” re-entered PAR as it weakened into Tropical Depression. On 05 June 2021, “Dante” left the PAR.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 30,910 families or 128,989 persons were affected in 509 barangays in Regions III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, VI, VII, VIII, XI, XII and Caraga (see Table 1).