DSWD DROMIC Report #11 on the Tail-End of a Frontal System (Shear Line) as of 18 December 2020, 6PM

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Issued on 28 November 2020 at 11:00 AM, PAGASA forecasted that the tail-end of a frontal system (shear line) will bring moderate with at times heavy rains are being experienced over mainland Cagayan, Isabela, Apayao, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya and Aurora. Flooding (including flashfloods) and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall, especially in areas that are identified to be highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards and in localities that received significant antecedent rainfall over the past couple of days or weeks.

Source: PAGASA Weather Advisory

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 1,133 families or 4,267 persons were affected by the Tail-End of a Frontal System (Shear Line) in 27 barangays in Regions II and CAR (see Table 1).