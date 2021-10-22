DSWD DROMIC Report #11 on Severe Tropical Storm “MARING” as of 21 October 2021, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 07 October 2021, the Low Pressure Area (LPA) East of Camarines Norte developed into a Tropical Depression and was named "MARING". "MARING" became a large Tropical Storm as it moved over the Philippine Sea on 08 October 2021.

Tropical Storm "MARING" merged with the remnants of "NANDO" as it moved North Northwestward over the Philippine Sea on 10 October 2021.

On 11 October 2021, "MARING" intensified into a Severe Tropical Storm (STS) as it moved Westward towards Babuyan Islands bringing moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Cordillera Administrative Region and Ilocos Region and also brought light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Central Luzon and the rest of Cagayan Valley. The expansive wind field of STS “MARING” and the enhanced Southwest Monsoon brought occasional gusts reaching strong to gale-force in strength over the island, coastal, and upland/mountain localities of Visayas, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Agusan del Norte, Misamis Oriental, Misamis Occidental, Camiguin, Zamboanga del Norte, and the rest of Luzon.

On 12 October 2021, STS "MARING" accelerated while moving Westward over the West Philippine Sea and exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) at 11 AM.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Weather Advisory

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 265,954 families or 1,010,726 persons were affected by Severe Tropical Storm (STS) “Maring” in 1,847 Barangays in Regions I, II, III, Caraga, NCR and CAR (see Table 1).