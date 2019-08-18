18 Aug 2019

DSWD DROMIC Report #11 on the Effects of Southwest Monsoon Enhanced by TS Hanna as of 17 August 2019, 4PM

from Government of the Philippines
Published on 17 Aug 2019 View Original
Download PDF (981.18 KB)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

On 03 August 2019, the Low Pressure Area east of Virac, Catanduanes has developed into a Tropical Depression and was named “Hanna” (LEKIMA). It brought moderate to heavy monsoon rains over Metro Manila, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite, Batangas, Laguna, Mindoro provinces, northern portions of Palawan (including Calamian and Cuyo islands), Romblon, Aklan, and Antique on 04 August 2019. On the same day, it has intensified and become Tropical Storm. TS “Hanna” exited the PAR on 09 August 2019. However, affected regions are expected to continuously experience cloudy skies with light to moderate rains caused by Southwest Monsoon.

Source: PAGASA

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

41,553 families or 170,529 persons were affected by the Southwest Monsoon in 188 barangays in Regions I, III, MIMAROPA, VI, and CAR (see Table 1).

