DSWD DROMIC Report #11 on the Effects of Southwest Monsoon as of 19 June 2018, 5PM

SITUATION OVERVIEW

At 3:00 PM today, the Low-Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated based on all available data at 435 km East of Legazpi City, Albay (13.8 N, 127.7 E). Southwest Monsoon affecting the western section of Luzon. Source: PAGASA Weather Forecast

Status of Affected Families / Persons: 3,548 families or 13,268 persons were affected by the Southwest Monsoon in 27 barangays in Regions III and CAR (see Table 1). Status of Displaced Families / Persons

Inside Evacuation Centers: 45 families or 168 persons are currently staying in 3 evacuation centers in Pampanga and Zambales (see Table 2).

Outside Evacuation Centers: 177 families or 730 persons are currently staying with relatives or friends (see Table 3).