DSWD DROMIC Report #11 on the Earthquake Incident in Tulunan, North Cotabato as of 24 October 2019, 6PM

Situation Overview

On 16 October 2019 at 07:37 PM, a 6.3 magnitude earthquake jolted the municipality of Tulunan, North Cotabato (06.75°N, 125.00°E - 022 km S 59°E) with a tectonic origin and a depth of focus of 8 km. The earthquake was also felt in the neighboring municipalities of North Cotabato and other Mindanao Provinces.

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 7,303 families or 35,481 persons were affected by the earthquake incident in 127 barangays in Regions XI and XII (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

There are 936 families or 4,604 persons taking temporary shelter in three (3) evacuation centers in Regions XI and XII (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

There are 407 families or 2,035 persons currently staying with their relatives and/or friends (see Table 3).