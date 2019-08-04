DSWD DROMIC Report #11 on the Earthquake Incident in Itbayat, Batanes as of 03 August 2019, 5PM

Situation Overview

On 27 July 2019 at 4:16 AM, a 5.4 magnitude earthquake jolted the municipality of Itbayat, Batanes (20.90°N, 121.85°E - 012 km N 04°E) with a tectonic origin and a depth of focus of 12 km. The earthquake was also felt in the neighboring municipalities of Batanes.

At 3AM today, the Low Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated based on all available data at 1,135 km East of Virac, Catanduanes (14.6°N, 134.7°E). Southwest Monsoon affecting the western section of Luzon. Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Zambales, Pampanga and Bataan will experience monsoon rains while the rest of Central Luzon will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms caused by Southwest Monsoon. Bicol Region, Visayas, Caraga and Davao Region will also experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the trough of LPA. The rest of the country, on the other hand, will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.

Source: PAGASA Daily Weather Forecast

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 1,025 families or 2,968 persons were affected by the earthquake incident in 5 barangays in Itbayat, Batanes (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

72 families or 261 persons are still staying at the Covered Court/Municipal Plaza in Brgy. San Rafael, Itbayat, Batanes (see Table 2).

III. Damaged Houses

There are 207 damaged houses; of which, 27 are partially damaged and 180 are totally damaged (see Table 3).

IV. Assistance Provided

A total of ₱128,880.00 worth of assistance was provided by DSWD to the affected families (see Table 4).