DSWD DROMIC Report #10 on Typhoon “Rolly” as of 04 November 2020, 6PM

Situation Overview

On 29 October 2020, Typhoon “ROLLY” entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). TY “ROLLY” intensified into a Super Typhoon and made its first landfall over Bato, Catanduanes, second landfall on Tiwi, Albay, and third landfall on Lobo, Batangas on 01 November 2020.At 8PM on 03 November 2020 “ROLLY” exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 226,686 families or 895,841 persons were affected in 3,543 Barangays in Regions NCR, II, III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, VIII, and CAR (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

There are 46,454 families or 176,559 persons taking temporary shelter in 1,714 evacuation centers in Regions NCR, II, III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V and CAR (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

There are 12,631 families or 45,384 persons currently staying with their relatives and/or friends in Regions II, III, CALABARZON, V, and CAR (see Table 3).