DSWD DROMIC Report #10 on Typhoon “OMPONG” [I.N. MANGKHUT] as of 17 September 2018, 4AM

SUMMARY

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 147,540 families or 591,762 persons were affected in 2,738 barangays, 433 cities/municipalities, and 31 provinces in Regions NCR, I, II, III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, and CAR (see Table 1; Annex A for details).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

A total of 50,686 families or 192,842 persons are currently staying inside 1,899 evacuation centers in Regions NCR, I, II, III, CALABARZON, and CAR (see Table 2; Annex B for details). All evacuation centers in MIMAROPA are already closed.

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

There are 6,510 families or 26,666 persons staying with relatives or friends in Regions I, II, III, and CAR (see Table 3, Annex C for details).

III. Damaged Houses

There are 451 damaged houses reported in Regions I, III, and CAR; of which, 79 houses are totally damaged and 372 houses are partially damaged (see Table 4).

IV. Cost of Assistance

₱ 14,864,056.40 worth of assistance has been provided to affected families and individuals; of which, ₱10,950,718.40 came from DSWD, ₱3,452,388.00 from LGUs, and ₱460,950.00 from NGOs (see Table 5).