DSWD DROMIC Report #10 on Typhoon “ODETTE” as of 20 December 2021, 6PM

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

Issued at 11:00 AM, 19 December 2021, Typhoon “ODETTE” maintains its strength while moving over the West Philippine Sea.

Location of Center (10:00 AM):

• The center of the eye of Typhoon “ODETTE” was located based on all available data at 430 km Northwest of Pag-asa Island, Kalayaan, Palawan (13.4°N, 111.0°E) (outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility).

Intensity:

• Maximum sustained winds of 195 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 240 km/h, and central pressure of 915 hPa.

Heavy Rainfall:

• “ODETTE” is unlikely to directly affect the weather condition and bring heavy rainfall in the country throughout the forecast period. However, the Shear Line will bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Metro Manila, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Aurora, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, and Quezon.

Severe Winds:

• TCWS #1 over Kalayaan Islands is now lifted.

Track and Intensity Outlook

• On the forecast track, Typhoon “ODETTE” will move north northwestward to northward today through tomorrow morning, then generally northeastward for the remainder of the forecast period over the sea areas east of central Vietnam and Hainan Island.

• The gradual exposure of “ODETTE” to cooler sea surface temperatures in the northwestern portion of the West Philippine Sea, increasing vertical wind shear, and the surge of the Northeast Monsoon will result in a weakening trend. “ODETTE” is forecast to be downgraded to severe tropical storm category by tomorrow afternoon or evening.