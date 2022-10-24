DSWD DROMIC Report #10 on Typhoon “Neneng” as of 22 October 2022, 6AM

I. Situation Overview

On 13 October 2022, a Low-Pressure Area (LPA) entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). It became a Tropical Depression (TD) and was named “Neneng” on the same day. On 14 October 2022, TD “Neneng” slightly intensified as it decelerated west southwestward over the Philippine Sea. On 15 October 2022, “Neneng” intensified into a Tropical Storm while it accelerated westward over the Philippine Sea east of extreme Northern Luzon. On 16 October 2022, “Neneng” became a Typhoon as it maintained its strength and exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Source: DOST-PAGASA Bulletin

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 54,935 families or 192,121 persons are affected in 512 Barangays in Regions I, II, and CAR (see Table 1).