DSWD DROMIC Report #10 on Typhoon “Bising” as of 23 April 2021, 6PM

Situation Overview

Issued at 11:00 AM, 23 April 2021, TYPHOON "BISING" SLIGHTLY WEAKENS AND ACCELERATES WHILE MOVING NORTHEASTWARD AWAY FROM THE LANDMASS OF LUZON.

Tropical cyclone winds of at least strong breeze to near gale in strength extend outward up to 320 km from the center of the typhoon. Destructive typhoon-force winds extend outward up to 50 km from the center of the typhoon.

Hazards affecting coastal waters - In the next 24 hours, under the influence of Typhoon “BISING”, the following sea conditions will be experienced over the coastal waters of the country:

Rough to very rough will be experienced over the northern seaboard of Northern Luzon (2.5 to 4.5 m). Sea travel is risky for small seacrafts over these waters. Mariners without the proper experience should immediately seek safe harbor.

Moderate to rough seas over the eastern seaboards of Luzon (1.5 to 3.0 m). Mariners of small seacrafts are advised not to venture out over these waters. Inexperienced mariners of these vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Track and Intensity Outlook:

On the forecast track, Typhoon “BISING” will move generally northeastward until tonight before turning east southeastward to eastward on Saturday (24 April) and eastward to east northeastward on Sunday (25 April) morning. The typhoon is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Saturday late evening or Sunday early morning.

“BISING” will continue to weaken throughout the remainder of the forecast period. It is forecast to be downgraded to severe tropical storm category this afternoon or tonight and tropical storm category tomorrow before transitioning into an extratropical cyclone outside the PAR on Monday (26 April).

At 10:00 AM today, the center of the eye of Typhoon "BISING" was located based on all available data at 715 km East Northeast of Basco, Batanes or 715 km East Northeast of Itbayat, Batanes (22.6 °N, 128.5 °E )

Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin