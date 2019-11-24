DSWD DROMIC Report #10 on the Tropical Storm “RAMON” as of 23 November 2019, 6PM
SITUATION OVERVIEW
On 12 November 2019, Low Pressure Area (LPA) east of Virac, Catanduanes has developed into Tropical Depression “RAMON”. It has intensified into a Tropical Storm (TS) while moving north-northwestward. On 14 November 2019, TS “RAMON” has brought light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains over Bicol Region, Quezon, and the eastern portions of Isabela and Cagayan. TS “RAMON” has weakened into a LPA on 20 November 2019.
Source: PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin
I. Status of Affected Families / Persons
A total of 8,511 families or 31,607 persons were affected by the TS “RAMON” in 350 barangays in Regions I, II, V, and CAR (see Table 1).