24 Nov 2019

DSWD DROMIC Report #10 on the Tropical Storm “RAMON” as of 23 November 2019, 6PM

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 23 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (909.92 KB)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

On 12 November 2019, Low Pressure Area (LPA) east of Virac, Catanduanes has developed into Tropical Depression “RAMON”. It has intensified into a Tropical Storm (TS) while moving north-northwestward. On 14 November 2019, TS “RAMON” has brought light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains over Bicol Region, Quezon, and the eastern portions of Isabela and Cagayan. TS “RAMON” has weakened into a LPA on 20 November 2019.

Source: PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 8,511 families or 31,607 persons were affected by the TS “RAMON” in 350 barangays in Regions I, II, V, and CAR (see Table 1).

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.