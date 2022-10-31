DSWD DROMIC Report #10 on Tropical Storm “Paeng” as of 30 October 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

Issued on 30 October 2022 at 5 PM, “PAENG” MOVES WEST SOUTHWESTWARD WHILE MAINTAINING ITS STRENGTH

Hazards affecting Land Areas

Heavy Rainfall:

● Today through tomorrow morning: Moderate to heavy rains possible over Zambales, Bataan, Aurora, Pangasinan, Batanes, and the northern portion of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains possible over Metro Manila, Cordillera Administrative Region, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Western Visayas, and the rest of Cagayan Valley and Central Luzon.

● Except in areas with significant antecedent rainfall or those still experiencing persistent heavy rainfall, flooding and rain-induced landslides are likely to slowly subside.

Severe Winds:

● Areas under Wind Signal No.1 may continue to experience strong winds (strong breeze to near gale strength).

Hazards affecting Coastal Waters

● Under the influence of the surge of the Northeast Monsoon and PAENG, a marine gale warning remains in effect over the seaboards of Northern and Central Luzon, the western and southern seaboards of Southern Luzon, and the eastern seaboard of Visayas. For more information, refer to Gale Warning #15 issued at 5:00 PM today.

Track and Intensity Outlook

● PAENG is forecast to track north northwestward or northwestward beginning tonight or tomorrow early morning through Wednesday before turning west northwestward towards southern China. On the forecast track, this tropical cyclone may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility tomorrow morning or afternoon.

● While over the West Philippine Sea, PAENG is forecast to re-intensify into a severe tropical storm tonight or tomorrow early morning and may reach typhoon category by tomorrow evening or on Tuesday morning. However, a weakening trend is expected by late Tuesday as the tropical cyclone encounters another surge of the Northeast Monsoon.

The center of Tropical Storm “PAENG” was estimated based on all available data at 295 km West of Iba, Zambales (15.3 °N, 117.2 °E) moving West Southwestward at 20 km/h with maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 105 km/h.