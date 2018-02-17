DSWD DROMIC Report #10 on Tropical Storm “BASYANG” (I.N. SANBA) as of 16 February 2018, 10PM

Situation Overview

At 04:00 AM today, he Low Pressure Area(LPA) was estimated based from all available data at 250km Southwest of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan(8.1N,117.2E). Easterlies affecting the eastern section of the country.

The Low Pressure Area will bring moderate to occasionally heavy rains over Southern Palawan while scattered light to moderate rains will prevail over the rest of Palawan with moderate to rough seas. Residents in these areas are advised to continue monitoring for updates, take appropriate measures against possible flooding and landslides, and coordinate with their respective local disaster risk reduction and management offices.

As of today, there is no more Tropical Cyclone within Philippine Area of Responsibility.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Daily Sever Weather Bulletin

1. Status of Affected Families / Persons

51,430 families or 215,165 persons are affected in 504 barangays in Regions MIMAROPA, VI, VII, VIII, and CARAGA (see Table 1; Annex A for details).

2. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

A total of 844 families or 3,771 persons are currently staying inside 19 evacuation centers in Regions MIMAROPA, VI, VII, VIII, and CARAGA (see Table 2; Annex B for details).

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

There are 1,837 families or 8,195 persons staying with families/friends in Region MIMAROPA and CARAGA (see Table 3; Annex C for details).

3. Damaged Houses

At present, there is a total of 1,267 damaged houses; of which, 280 houses are totally damaged and 987 are partially damaged in Regions VI, VIII, and CARAGA, due to TS Basyang (see Table 4).

4. Status of Stranded Passengers

There were 405 stranded passengers in Region VII (see Table 5).

5. Cost of Assistance

₱4,954,178.58 worth of assistance has been provided to affected families and individuals; of which, ₱3,515,618.58 came from DSWD and ₱1,438,560.00 from LGUs (see Table 6).