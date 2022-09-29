DSWD DROMIC Report #10 on Super Typhoon “Karding” as of 28 September 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 22 September 2022, the center of Tropical Storm “KARDING” was estimated at 1,320 km East of Northern Luzon (17.9°N, 134.2°E). "KARDING" intensified into a Severe Tropical Storm on 24 September 2022, estimated at 475 km East of Casiguran, Aurora or 520 km East of Baler, Aurora (15.6°N, 126.5°E).

On 25 September 2022, the eyewall of "KARDING" affected Polillo Islands. Heavy to intense with at time torrential rains were experienced over Metro Manila, Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Aurora, Rizal, and the northern portion of Quezon including Polillo Islands. On the same day, moderate to heavy rains occurred over Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Benguet, Ifugao, Mountain Province, Pangasinan, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, the central portion of Quezon, Occidental Mindoro and Marinduque, and the rest of CALABARZON and Bicol Region.

Typhoon "KARDING" left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on 26 September 2022 at 8 PM.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 195,475 families or 712,164 persons are affected in 1,725 Barangays in Regions I, II, III, CALABARZON, V, and CAR (see Table 1)