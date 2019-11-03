03 Nov 2019

DSWD DROMIC Report #10 on the Ms 6.6 Earthquake Incident in Tulunan, North Cotabato as of 02 November 2019, 6PM

from Government of the Philippines
Situation Overview

On 29 October 2019 at 09:04 AM, a 6.6 magnitude earthquake jolted the municipality of Tulunan, North Cotabato (06.81°N, 125.03°E - 022 km S 79° E) with a tectonic origin and a depth of focus of 7 km. The earthquake was also felt in the neighboring municipalities of North Cotabato.

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 35,661 families or 178,305 persons were affected by the earthquake incident in 200 barangays in Regions XI and XII (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Center

There are 4,362 families or 21,810 persons taking temporary shelter in thirty (30) evacuation centers in Regions XI and XII (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Center

There are 1,493 families or 7,465 persons currently staying with their relatives and/or friends (see Table 3).

III. Damaged Houses

There are 27,805 damaged houses; of which, 20,949 are totally damaged and 6,856 are partially damaged (see Table 4).

IV. Assistance Provided

A total of ₱6,320,933.00 worth of assistance was provided by DSWD to the affected families (see Table 5).

