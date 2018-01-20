DSWD DROMIC Report #10 on the Mayon Phreatic Eruption as of 20 January 2018, 8AM

SUMMARY

On 13 January 2018 at 4:21 PM, Mayon Volcano generated a phreatic eruption (steam-driven) that propelled a grayish steam and ash plume approximately 2500 m high that was drifted to the southwest. Based on seismic records the activity lasted approximately 1 hour and 47 minutes.

Source: PHILVOCS (Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology)

1. Status of Affected Families / Persons

10,444 families or 41,409 persons in 39 barangays in Albay are affected by the phreatic explosion of Mount Mayon (see Table 1).

2. Status of Displaced Families / Persons Inside ECs

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

6,418 families or 24,452 persons are taking temporary shelter in 27 evacuation centers (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

725 families or 3,074 persons are staying with relatives in Daraga, Malilipot, and Santo Domingo (see Table 3)

3. Cost of Assistance

₱6,438,605.00 worth of assistance has been provided to affected families; of which, ₱6,314,000.00 came from DSWD and ₱124,605.00 came from LGUs (see Table 4).