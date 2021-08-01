DSWD DROMIC Report #10 on the Effects of Southwest Monsoon enhanced by Typhoon “Fabian” as of 31 July 2021, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

Issued on 30 July 2021 at 11 AM: In the next 24 hours, the Southwest Monsoon will bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Ilocos Region, Benguet, Zambales, Bataan, and Pampanga. Under these conditions, scattered to widespread flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards as identified in hazard maps.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Weather Advisory No. 28

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 193,345 families or 758,076 persons were affected by the Southwest Monsoon in 900 barangays in Regions I, III, NCR, CAR, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, VI and VIII (see Table 1).