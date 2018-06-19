19 Jun 2018

DSWD DROMIC Report #10 on the Effects of Southwest Monsoon as of 18 June 2018, 6PM

from Government of the Philippines
Published on 18 Jun 2018
SITUATION OVERVIEW

At 3:00 pm today, a Low Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated based on all available data 715 km East Northeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar (13.1 N, 132.0 E ). Southwest Monsoon affecting the western section of Luzon.

Source: PAGASA Weather Forecast

  1. Status of Affected Families / Persons

3,548 families or 13,268 persons were affected by the Southwest Monsoon in 27 barangays in Regions III and CAR (see Table 1).

  1. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

Inside Evacuation Centers

43 families or 158 persons are currently staying in 3 evacuation centers in Pampanga and Zambales (see Table 2).

Outside Evacuation Centers

177 families or 730 persons are currently staying with relatives or friends (see Table 3).

