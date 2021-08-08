DSWD DROMIC Report #10 on the Effects of Southwest Monsoon as of 07 August 2021, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

Issued on 31 July 2021 at 11 AM: The effect of the Southwest Monsoon has weakened that will bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms over Ilocos Region, Benguet, Zambales, and Bataan.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Weather Advisory No. 30 Final

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 271,739 families or 1,066,484 persons were affected by the Southwest Monsoon in 929 barangays in Regions NCR, I, III, MIMAROPA, VI and CAR (see Table 1).

III. Status of Displaced Population

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

There are 1,394 families or 5,215 persons currently taking temporary shelter in 96 evacuation centers in Regions NCR, I, III, VI and CAR (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

There are 48,171 families or 195,465 persons temporarily staying with their relatives and/or friends in Regions I, III, VI and CAR (see Table 3).