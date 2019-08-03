DSWD DROMIC Report #10 on the Earthquake Incident in Itbayat, Batanes as of 02 August 2019, 5PM

Situation Overview

On 27 July 2019 at 4:16 AM, a 5.4 magnitude earthquake jolted the municipality of Itbayat, Batanes (20.90°N, 121.85°E - 012 km N 04°E) with a tectonic origin and a depth of focus of 12 km. The earthquake was also felt in the neighboring municipalities of Batanes.

At 3:00 PM today, the Low Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated based on all available data at 1,060 km East of Virac, Catanduanes (14.4°N, 134.0°E). The rest of the country including Batanes will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers caused by localized thunderstorms. Possible impacts are flashfloods during severe thunderstorms. The rest of Luzon will experience light to moderate wind speed flowing from North to Northwest with moderate to rough / (1.2 to 3.4 meters) coastal water.

Source: PAGASA Daily Weather Forecast

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 1,025 families or 2,968 persons were affected by the earthquake incident in 5 barangays in Itbayat, Batanes (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

109 families or 379 persons are currently staying at the Covered Court/Municipal Plaza in Brgy. San Rafael, Itbayat, Batanes (see Table 2).

III. Damaged Houses

There are 207 damaged houses; of which, 27 are partially damaged and 180 are totally damaged (see Table 3).