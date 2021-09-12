DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on Typhoon “KIKO” as of 11 September 2021, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

Issued at 3 PM, 11 September 2021, “KIKO” continues to weaken while moving over the coastal waters of Itbayat, Batanes.

Heavy Rainfall:

Typhoon “KIKO” will continue to enhance the Southwest Monsoon, bringing monsoon rains over Metro Manila, the rest of Ilocos Region, and the western sections of Central Luzon and Southern Luzon in the next 24 hours. For more information, refer to Weather Advisory #6 for Southwest Monsoon and the 24-Hour Public Weather Forecast issued at 11:00 AM and 4:00 PM today, respectively.

In the next 24 hours, Typhoon “KIKO” will bring heavy to intense with at times torrential rains over Batanes. Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are also likely over Babuyan Islands, the northern portion of Cagayan, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Abra, Apayao, Kalinga, and Benguet. Under these conditions, scattered to widespread flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides are possible especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazard as identified in hazard maps.

Severe Winds:

Winds may reach typhoon-force strength between 171 and 220 km/h within any of the areas where Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) #4 is hoisted during the passage of the typhoon. This may cause generally heavy to very heavy damage to structures and vegetation.

Winds may reach typhoon-force strength of up to 170 km/h within any of the areas where TCWS #3 is hoisted during the passage of the typhoon. This may cause generally moderate to heavy damage to structures and vegetation.

Winds may reach gale- to storm-force strength within any of the areas where TCWS #2 is in effect. This may result to light to moderate damage to structures and vegetation.

Winds reaching strong breeze to near gale strength (i.e., strong winds) will be felt within any of the areas where TCWS #1 is in effect. This may result to up to very light damage to structures and vegetation.