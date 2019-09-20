20 Sep 2019

DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on Trough of Tropical Depression “NIMFA” as of 19 September 2019, 6PM

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 19 Sep 2019
preview
Download PDF (366.42 KB)

Situation Overview

TROPICAL DEPRESSION "NIMFA" IS NOW MOVING WEST NORTHWESTWARD SLOWLY OVER THE NORTHERN PORTION OF THE PHILIPPINE SEA.

· Between today and tomorrow (20 September) morning, frequent light to moderate with occasional heavy rains will be experienced over Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and the provinces of Cagayan, Zambales, Bataan, and Occidental Mindoro. Occasional light to moderate rains with at times heavy rain showers during thunderstorms will affect Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.

· Residents of the aforementioned areas, especially those living in areas identified to be highly or very highly susceptible to floods and rain-induced landslides, are advised to take precautionary measures, coordinate with local disaster risk reduction and management offices, and continue monitoring for updates, especially the Thunderstorm or Rainfall Advisories and Heavy Rainfall Warnings to be issued by PAGASA Regional Services Divisions.

· Sea travel is risky, especially for small seacrafts, over the seaboards of Northern Luzon and the western seaboard of Central Luzon due to potentially rough to very rough sea conditions. Most of the other seaboards of the country will remain moderate to rough.

At 10:00 AM today, the center of Tropical Depression "NIMFA" was estimated based on all available data at 715 km East Northeast of Basco, Batanes (22.3 °N, 128.6 °E)

Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin

