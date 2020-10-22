DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Tropical Storm “PEPITO” as of 21 October 2020, 6PM

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Issued at 11:00 am today, TROPICAL STORM "PEPITO"

SLIGHTLY INTENSIFIES WHILE MOVING WESTWARD OVER THE WEST PHILIPPINE SEA.

Track and intensity outlook:

Track: "PEPITO" is forecast to move generally westward or westnorthwestward over the West Philippine Sea today, before slowing down and turning northwestward tomorrow. It is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) tomorrow morning or afternoon. On the forecast track, "PEPITO" will accelerate and turn westward beginning Friday towards the central portion of Vietnam.

Intensity: "PEPITO" is forecast to gradually intensify over the West Philippine Sea and may reach severe tropical storm category tonight or tomorrow morning.

Hazards affecting land areas:

Rainfall: Today, light to moderate with at times heavy rains will be experienced over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan. Flooding (including flash floods) and rain -induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards. PAGASA Regional Services Divisions may issue local thunderstorm/rainfall advisories and heavy rainfall warnings as appropriate.

Hazards affecting coastal waters:

Rough to very rough seas (2.5 to 5.5 m) will be experienced over the areas where TCWS and Gale Warning are in effect. In particular, such conditions are expected over the entire seaboards of Northern and Central Luzon, the seaboard of northern Quezon including Po llilo Islands, and the western seaboards of Batangas, Occidental Mindoro (including Lubang Islands), and Palawan (including Calamian and Kalayaan Islands), Sea travel is risky over these areas, especially for those using small seacrafts.

Moderate to rough seas (1.5 to 3.0 m) will prevail over the eastern seaboards of southern Quezon, Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Caraga, and Davao Region. Those with small seacrafts are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea. Inexperienced mariners should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Other disturbance being monitored:

At 10:00 AM today, the Tropical Depression outside the PAR was estimated based on all available data at 1,895 km East Northea st of Extreme Northern Luzon (24.9 °N, 139.8 °E). It has maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 70 km/h. It is currently almost stationary. This disturbance remains unlikely to enter the PAR.

Source: PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 5,555 families or 25,268 persons were affected by the Tropical Storm “Pepito” in 117 barangays in Regions II, III and CALABARZON (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

There are 3,639 families or 16,343 persons taking temporary shelter in 89 evacuation centers in Regions II, III and CALABARZON (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

There are 1,789 families or 8,473 persons currently staying with their relatives and/or friends in Regions II, III and CALABARZON (see Table 3).