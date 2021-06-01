DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on Tropical Storm “Dante” as of 31 May 2021, 6PM

Situation Overview

Issued at 11:00 AM, 31 May 2021,

TROPICAL STORM “DANTE” SLIGHTLY INTENSIFIES WHILE MOVING NORTHWESTWARD OVER THE PHILIPPINE SEA.

Hazards affecting land areas

Heavy Rainfall:

Today, light to moderate with at times heavy rains will be experienced over Caraga and Davao Region, SOCCSKSARGEN, Bukidnon, and Misamis Oriental due to the outer rainbands of "DANTE"

Under these conditions, isolated to scattered flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides are possible, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards as identified in hazard maps. Adjacent or nearby areas may also experience flooding in the absence of such rainfall occurrence due to surface runoff or swelling of river channels

Severe Wind:

The present track forecast shows that the hoisting of Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) over any land area in the country remains less likely. However, given the uncertainty in its track forecast, any further westward shift in the track forecast or expansion in its wind radius may lead to the hoisting of TCWS over the eastern portion of the country.

TRACK AND INTENSITY OUTLOOK:

On the forecast track, “DANTE” will likely remain over the Philippine Sea throughout the forecast period. The tropical storm is forecast to continue moving generally northwestward over the next two days. Afterwards, the tropical cyclone will turn north northwestward on Thursday and northeastward on Friday.