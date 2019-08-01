DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Tornado Incident in San Jose Del Monte Bulacan as of 31 July 2019, 7PM

SUMMARY

On 20 June 2019, a tornado incident occurred in San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan.

Source: DSWD-FO III

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 60 families or 261 persons were affected by the tornado incident in the municipality of San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan (see Table 1).

II. Damaged Houses

There are 56 damaged houses; of which, 5 are totally damaged and 51 are partially damaged (see Table 2).

III. Assistance Provided

A total of ₱47,820.00 worth of assistance was provided to affected families by LGU (see Table 3).