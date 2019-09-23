DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Tornado Incident in Rizal, Occidental Mindoro as of 22 September 2019, 4PM

SUMMARY

On 18 September 2019, a tornado ripped through Barangays Adela, San Pedro and Sto. Niño, Rizal in Occidental Mindoro. It rendered some of the families homeless due to damage it caused to their houses.

Source: DSWD-FO MIMAROPA

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 12 families or 51 persons were affected by the tornado incident in Rizal, Occidental Mindoro (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

There are 12 families or 51 persons who are currently staying with their relatives (see Table 2).

III. Damaged Houses

There are 12 damaged houses; of which, 3 are totally damaged and 9 are partially damaged (see Table 3).

IV. Assistance Provided

A total of ₱6,750.00 worth of assistance was provided by DSWD to the affected families (see Table 4).