23 Sep 2019

DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Tornado Incident in Rizal, Occidental Mindoro as of 22 September 2019, 4PM

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 22 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (774.71 KB)

SUMMARY

On 18 September 2019, a tornado ripped through Barangays Adela, San Pedro and Sto. Niño, Rizal in Occidental Mindoro. It rendered some of the families homeless due to damage it caused to their houses.

Source: DSWD-FO MIMAROPA

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 12 families or 51 persons were affected by the tornado incident in Rizal, Occidental Mindoro (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

There are 12 families or 51 persons who are currently staying with their relatives (see Table 2).

III. Damaged Houses

There are 12 damaged houses; of which, 3 are totally damaged and 9 are partially damaged (see Table 3).

IV. Assistance Provided

A total of ₱6,750.00 worth of assistance was provided by DSWD to the affected families (see Table 4).

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.