DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Tornado Incident in Negros Occidental as of 04 August 2019, 4PM

SUMMARY

On 03 August 2019, a tornado incident occurred in Negros Occidental causing damages in the municipalities of La Carlota City and Pontevedra.

Source: DSWD-FO VI

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 48 families or 218 persons were affected by the tornado incident in the municipalities of municipality La Carlota City and Pontevedra in Negros Occidental (see Table 1).

II. Damaged Houses

There are 48 damaged houses; of which, 4 are totally damaged and 44 are partially damaged (see Table 2).