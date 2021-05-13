DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Tornado Incident in Molo, Iloilo City as of 12 May 2021, 6PM

SUMMARY

On 05 May 2021 at 11:45 PM, three (3) barangays in Molo Distrcit of Iloilo City were struck by a tornado which caused damages to 30 houses.

Source: DSWD-FO VI

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 30 families or 120 persons were affected in 3 barangays in Molo, Iloilo City (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Individuals Outside Evacuation Center

There are 30 families or 120 persons temporarily staying with their relatives and/or friends (see Table 2).