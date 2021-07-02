DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Tornado Incident in Lambunao, Iloilo as of 01 July 2021, 6PM

SUMMARY

On 25 June 2021 at 4:00 PM, 11 barangays in Lambunao, Iloilo were struck by a tornado which caused damages to 49 houses.

Source: DSWD-FO VI

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 49 families or 183 persons were affected in 11 barangays in Lambunao, Iloilo (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Individuals Outside Evacuation Center

There are 49 families or 183 persons temporarily staying with their relatives and/or friends (see Table 2).

III. Damaged Houses

A total of 49 houses were damaged; of which, nine (9) were totally damaged and 40 were partially damaged (see Table 3).

IV. Assistance Provided

A total of ₱81,610.00 worth of assistance was provided by LGU to the affected families (see Table 4).