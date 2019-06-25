25 Jun 2019

DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Tornado Incident in Camarines Sur as of 21 June 2019, 4PM

from Government of the Philippines
Published on 21 Jun 2019
SUMMARY

On 21 May 2019, a tornado occurred in Camarines Sur causing damages in the municipalities of Canaman, Pamplona and Libmanan.

1. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 165 families or 830 persons were affected by the tornado incident in municipalities of Canaman, Pamplona and Libmanan in Camarines Sur (see Table 1).

2. Status of Displaced Families / Persons (see Table 2)

There are a total of 165 families or 830 persons who are currently staying outside evacuation center (see Table 2).

