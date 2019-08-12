DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Tornado Incident in Brgy. Tubili, Paluan, Occidental Mindoro as of 09 August 2019, 6PM

SUMMARY

On 08 August 2019, a tornado incident occurred in Brgy. Tubili, Paluan, Occidental Mindoro.

Source: DSWD-FO MIMAROPA

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 42 families or 185 persons were affected by the tornado incident in Brgy. Tubili, Paluan, Occidental Mindoro (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

There are 42 families or 185 persons who are currently staying in Apis Elementary School (see Table 2).