DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Tornado Incident in Abra as of 12 August 2019, 12NN

SUMMARY

On 09 August 2019, a tornado ripped through Labaan, Bucloc, and Manayday, San Isidro in Abra. It rendered some of the families homeless due to damage it caused to their houses.

Source: DSWD-FO CAR

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 14 families or 59 persons were affected by the tornado incident in Abra (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

There are 9 families or 35 persons who are currently staying with their relatives and/or friends (see Table 2).

III. Damaged Houses

There are 7 damaged houses; of which, 2 are totally damaged and 5 are partially damaged (see Table 3).

IV. Assistance Provided

A total of ₱73,386.50 worth of assistance was provided to affected families; of which, ₱57,886.50 was provided by DSWD and ₱15,500.00 by the LGU (see Table 4).