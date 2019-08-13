DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Tornado Incident in Abra as of 12 August 2019, 12NN
SUMMARY
On 09 August 2019, a tornado ripped through Labaan, Bucloc, and Manayday, San Isidro in Abra. It rendered some of the families homeless due to damage it caused to their houses.
Source: DSWD-FO CAR
I. Status of Affected Families / Persons
A total of 14 families or 59 persons were affected by the tornado incident in Abra (see Table 1).
II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons
There are 9 families or 35 persons who are currently staying with their relatives and/or friends (see Table 2).
III. Damaged Houses
There are 7 damaged houses; of which, 2 are totally damaged and 5 are partially damaged (see Table 3).
IV. Assistance Provided
A total of ₱73,386.50 worth of assistance was provided to affected families; of which, ₱57,886.50 was provided by DSWD and ₱15,500.00 by the LGU (see Table 4).