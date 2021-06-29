DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Tension Cracks due to Impending Landslide as of 28 June 2021, 6PM

SUMMARY

On 10 June 2021 at 5:00 PM, a Tension Cracks due to Impending Landslide discovered in Brgy. Igmasandig, Valderrama, Antique.

Source: DSWD-FO VISource: DSWD-FO VI

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 95 families or 314 persons were affected by the Tension Cracks due to Impending Landslide in Brgy. Igmasandig, Valderrama, Antique (see Table 1).

II. Damaged Houses

A total of 89 houses were damaged by the fire; of which, 57 were totally damaged and 32 were partially damaged (Table 2).

III. Assistance Provided

A total of ₱17,086.00 worth of assistance was provided by the LGU to the affected families (see Table 3).