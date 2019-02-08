08 Feb 2019

DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Tension on Bangsamoro Organic Law Plebiscite as of 7 February 2019, 7PM

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 07 Feb 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (123.15 KB)

SUMMARY

This refers to the rising tension between the advocates of opposing opposition on the Bangsamoro Organic law (BOL) that leads to panic and forced several families left their communities and settled in the province of Misamis Occidental.

Source: DSWD-FO FO X

1. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 299 families or 1,197 persons were affected by the Tension on Bangsamoro Organic Law Plebiscite (see Table 1).

