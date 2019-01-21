DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on TD “AMANG” as of 20 January 2019, 4PM

Situation Overview

Issued at 08:00 am today, TROPICAL DEPRESSION "AMANG" IS HEADING TOWARDS SURIGAO DEL NORTE WHILE MOVING WEST-NORTHWESTWARD.

TD "AMANG" is expected to make landfall over Surigao del Norte mainland - Siargao Islands today (20 January) between afternoon and evening.

Beginning today (20 January), moderate to heavy rains will prevail over Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Compostela Valley, Davao Oriental, Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, Bicol Region, Southern Quezon, Marinduque and Romblon. Meanwhile, tomorrow (21 January), moderate to heavy rains may prevail over Visayas, Bicol Region, Southern Quezon, Marinduque, and Romblon. On Tuesday (22 January), moderate to heavy rains may be experienced over Albay, Sorsogon, Catanduanes, Masbate, Eastern Visayas and Central Visayas. Residents in these areas, especially those living in areas at high risk of flooding and landslides are advised to take precautionary measures.