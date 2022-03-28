DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on Taal Volcano Eruption as of 27 March 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 26 March 2022 at 8AM, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) has raised alert level 3 over Taal Volcano after the phreatomagmatic eruption of the Main Crater at 7:22 AM to 8:59 AM yesterday (26 March 2022), two (2) subsequent phreatomagmatic events at 4:34 AM and 5:04 AM today have been recorded by the Taal Volcano Network or TVN based on seismic records and visual cameras. Communities around the Taal Lake shores are advised to remain vigilant, take precautionary measures against possible airborne ash and vog and calmly prepare for possible evacuation should unrest intensify.

Source: Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS)

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

There are 612 families or 2,328 persons affected by the Taal Volcano eruption infive (5) Barangays in CALABARZON (see Table 1).

III. Status of Displaced Population

Inside Evacuation Centers

There are 612 families or 2,328 persons currently taking temporary shelter in11 evacuation centers in CALABARZON (see Table 2).