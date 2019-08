SUMMARY

On 20 August 2019 at 04:30 PM, a strong winds blow off roof of the residence in Brgy. Gumalang, Baguio District, Davao City.

Source: DSWD-FO XI

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 29 families or 145 persons were affected in Brgy. Gumalang, Baguio District, Davao City (see Table 1).**