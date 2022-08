I. Situation Overview

On 13 August 2022, a heavy rainfall associated with strong wind due to localized thunderstorms hit the Municipality of Tantangan, South Cotabato causing damages to houses.

Source: DSWD Field Office (FO) XII

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 65 families or 325 persons are affected in one (1) barangay in Tantangan, South Cotabato (see Table 1).