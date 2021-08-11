Philippines

DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Strong wind incident in Surallah, South Cotabato as of 10 August 2021, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 30 June 2021, a heavy rain associated with strong wind raged in Surallah, South Cotabato affecting two (2) barangays namely, Barangay Lamian and Barangay Lambontong.

Source: DSWD-FO XII

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 66 families or 330 persons were affected in two (2) barangays in Surallah, South Cotabato (see Table 1).

III. Status of Displaced Population Outside Evacuation Centers

A total of two (2) families or ten (10) persons are currently seeking temporary shelter with their relatives and/or friends (see Table 2).

